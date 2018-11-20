Energy Savings Project At The PA Capitol

HARRISBURG – PA Department of General Services Secretary Curt Topper kicked off an $18 million energy efficiency program in the Capitol Complex that will generate an estimated $1.2 million in annual savings. The department has invested in nine projects totaling nearly $85 million in energy efficiency measures at state facilities now and will pay for them over time with the annual savings from reduced utility consumption, rather than using Commonwealth funds for upfront capital investments. The Capitol Complex project will replace more than 20,000 outdated, energy-eating light fixtures with upgraded LED lighting; replace aging chillers with higher-efficiency streamlined chillers; upgrade the Central Plant’s water loop with new pump motors and retrofitting others; installing window film on identified areas of the Capitol Complex that are most affected by peak summer conditions; among other conservation measures. The project is expected to be completed by Summer 2019.