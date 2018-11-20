 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW10:30 PM - 11:55 PMREFLECTIONS
listen live
Home

Pennsylvania Hunters Working Together To Provide Donated Venison

/ WDAC
Greg Barton
November 20, 2018 05:30 pm

HARRISBURG– Thanks to record-breaking donations of deer meat from Pennsylvania hunters, generous donors, and a helping hand from the Wolf Administration, the state’s charitable food system will provide more than half a million servings of ground venison through food banks, soup kitchens, and pantries throughout the commonwealth. Russel Redding, secretary for the PA Dept of Agriculture, shared that there are half as many hunters in PA as there are people in need of food. There are 1.6 million Pennsylvanians who are in need of access to food assistance.

Comments are closed.

Latest

More