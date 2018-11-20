Pennsylvania Hunters Working Together To Provide Donated Venison

HARRISBURG– Thanks to record-breaking donations of deer meat from Pennsylvania hunters, generous donors, and a helping hand from the Wolf Administration, the state’s charitable food system will provide more than half a million servings of ground venison through food banks, soup kitchens, and pantries throughout the commonwealth. Russel Redding, secretary for the PA Dept of Agriculture, shared that there are half as many hunters in PA as there are people in need of food. There are 1.6 million Pennsylvanians who are in need of access to food assistance.