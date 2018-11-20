PSP Patrols As Part Of Operation Safe Holiday

HARRISBURG – PA State Police will be out on patrol as part of Operation Safe Holiday. PSP Major Edward Hoke urged motorists to buckle up, slow down, and never drive while distracted. He said troopers will be out to enforce traffic laws and be on the alert for drunk drivers. Maj. Hoke said last year during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, troopers responded to 85 crashes in which alcohol was a contributing factor. Troopers also made 629 DUI arrests. If you going to drink, make plans to have a designated driver take you to your destination safely. Authorities will be targeting speeders, aggressive drivers, and those driving without wearing their seat belts. Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.