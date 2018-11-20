Smell Of Natural Gas Prompts School Evacuation

ROHRERSTOWN – Students and staff at Rohrerstown Elementary School in Lancaster County’s Hempfield School District were evacuated yesterday afternoon after a smell of natural gas. It happened around 3 p.m. After an inspection by emergency crews, students and staff were cleared to return inside for dismissal. The school had canceled classes last week after an electrical problem caused some smoke in the building.
- Home
- Program Schedule
- News
- ▼▲sub menu toggleEvents
- ▼▲sub menu toggleResources
- ▼▲sub menu toggleAbout
- Finding Jesus
- Sign In
- Search