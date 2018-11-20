 Skip to Content
Smell Of Natural Gas Prompts School Evacuation

Greg Barton
November 20, 2018 05:56 am

ROHRERSTOWN – Students and staff at Rohrerstown Elementary School in Lancaster County’s Hempfield School District were evacuated yesterday afternoon after a smell of natural gas. It happened around 3 p.m. After an inspection by emergency crews, students and staff were cleared to return inside for dismissal. The school had canceled classes last week after an electrical problem caused some smoke in the building.

