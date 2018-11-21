A Lawsuit by Penn State Seeks To Force The Sale of A Fraternity Where A pledge Suffered Deadly falls.

BELLEFONTE, (AP) – Penn State says it wants to force the sale of a fraternity house where a pledge suffered fatal injuries and put it “towards a positive purpose.” A university spokesman said Tuesday the school has not determined any specific use for the Beta Theta Pi house. The university filed a lawsuit on Monday against the Beta Theta Pi chapter, saying a 1928 deed gives it the right to compel the sale through arbitration if it stops being used as a fraternity. The national fraternity and the university closed down and decertified the fraternity after the 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. A lawyer for the chapter didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.