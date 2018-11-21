 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW10:30 PM - 11:55 PMREFLECTIONS
listen live
Home

A Lawsuit by Penn State Seeks To Force The Sale of A Fraternity Where A pledge Suffered Deadly falls.

/ WDAC
Greg Barton
November 21, 2018 07:52 am

BELLEFONTE,  (AP) – Penn State says it wants to force the sale of a fraternity house where a pledge suffered fatal injuries and put it “towards a positive purpose.” A university spokesman said Tuesday the school has not determined any specific use for the Beta Theta Pi house. The university filed a lawsuit on Monday against the Beta Theta Pi chapter, saying a 1928 deed gives it the right to compel the sale through arbitration if it stops being used as a fraternity. The national fraternity and the university closed down and decertified the fraternity after the 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. A lawyer for the chapter didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.

Comments are closed.

Latest

More