MD firefighters spend Thanksgiving battling blazes

BALTIMORE (AP) – Baltimore County firefighters spent their Thanksgiving holiday extinguishing blazes. The first fire broke out at a large three-story home in Lutherville-Timonium on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters from numerous engine companies and tankers found flames bursting from the roof of the dwelling with heavy fire in the attic. They say everyone got out of the 10-bedroom house without injury. Crews remained at the smoldering home into Friday. Hours later, county firefighters were battling a two-alarm blaze on the eighth floor of a Liberty Road apartment building. They got that fire under control late Thursday. There were no injuries of occupants or firefighters. The causes of both blazes are under investigation. The National Fire Protection Association says fire departments nationwide routinely respond to home cooking fires each Thanksgiving.