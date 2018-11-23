Wolf Administration Provides Year-End Update on Spotted Lanternfly

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) provided a year-end update this week on the state’s efforts to control the spread of the Spotted Lanternfly, and joined the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC), and State Senator Judy Schwank (D-Berks) to encourage hunters to take action by scraping Spotted Lanternfly egg masses while they are out hunting. Throughout the year, PDA has managed treatment within the quarantine areas where the population numbers are high and targeted high-risk pathways that could enable the insect to move to other locations. Pesticide treatment is finished for the year, but property assessment and tree marking will continue throughout the winter months. PDA’s statewide survey teams are also responding to reports of possible sightings of Spotted Lanternfly outside of the quarantine areas. Hunters are encouraged to scrape egg masses and report any sightings through an online reporting tool provided by Penn State Extension or by calling the Spotted Lanternfly hotline 1-888-4BAD-FLY. The hotline will connect callers to Penn State Extension staff who will provide guidance on next steps.