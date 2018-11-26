Suspect Sought, Three Arrested In Kidnapping/Robbery

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – A kidnapping and robbery in Lancaster County has led to the arrest of three people and the search for one suspect. On Wednesday, Nov. 14, a 40-year-old Columbia man was voluntarily with 24-year-old Jordan Yost at the Fruitville Pike Walmart when they got into a dispute over use of the man’s vehicle. Yost pulled a handgun and held the man against his will. Yost drove to Lancaster and met with 32-year-old Paul Stauffer III and repeatedly beat the victim while videotaping it. A third person known to police, but yet to be charged, also participated. After several hours, Yost took the victim’s cell phone, jewelry, and the victim’s vehicle. Yost left the victim with Stauffer. On Thursday, Nov. 15, Stauffer forced the victim to meet up with 30-year-old Steven Cornelius and 27-year-old Kieffer Napolitan. The three forced the victim to walk to various stores in Lancaster and forced him to use his PA electronic benefits transfer access card to obtain food and money for illegal drugs. The three forced the victim back to his Columbia apartment where they continued to hold him against his will. They also made a recording of them beating and threatening the victim. On Friday, Nov. 16, Stauffer, Cornelius, and Napolitan attempted extortion with the victim’s family by demanding they pay money for his release. Columbia Police later caught up to Stauffer, Cornelius, and Napolitan and they were taken into custody. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released. Stauffer, Cornelius, and Napolitan are being held in Lancaster County Prison. A warrant was obtained for Jordan Yost’s arrest and he remains a wanted person. Yost is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.