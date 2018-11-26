PA Deer Hunters Can Share Venison With The Hungry

HARRISBURG – If you are one of the successful deer hunters in bagging a buck, you may want to consider donating all or part of your venison to help feed the hungry through the Hunters Sharing The Harvest program. Now in its 27th season, the non-profit organization helps to coordinate the donation, processing, and distribution of venison to Pennsylvanians facing food insecurity. Bryan Burhans with the PA Game Commission says thanks to the generosity of hunters, many will not go hungry this year. Last year, hunters donated 3,337 deer, yielding over 130,000 pounds of venison to provide over 667,000 meals for individuals and families in need. Jane Clements-Smith, Executive Director of Feeding Pennsylvania, says the program is a huge asset to Pennsylvania food banks. Joe Arthur, Executive Director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, says they count on the program every year for help. For more information on donating to Hunters Sharing The Harvest, you can call 1-866-474-2141 or go to their website at sharedeer.org to locate a local meat processor and find your area coordinator.