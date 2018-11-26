Fatal Fire In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Two people died after a Sunday morning fire in Harrisburg. Units responded around 2 a.m. to the 1500 block of N. Front Street after a reported apartment fire on the third floor of the building. A man and woman were removed from the apartment. The man was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital where he died shortly after arrival. The woman was declared dead after being removed. Fire officials say it appeared that the victims tried to fight the fire, but were unsuccessful. The building had working smoke alarms and a fire system, but no sprinklers, which could have prevented the fire. Investigators ruled the cause of the fire as accidental due to an electrical issue around an entertainment center in the living room. The names of the victims have not yet been released pending notification of family members.