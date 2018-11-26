Lancaster County Pedestrian Hit & Run Investigation

PARADISE TOWNSHIP – State Police are investigating a pedestrian hit and run accident in Lancaster County. Authorities say a 50-year-old man was walking west in the 3400 block of Lincoln Highway East in Paradise Township when he was struck by an eastbound silver colored truck or SUV just after midnight on Sunday. The vehicle did not stop. The man was taken to Lancaster General with serious injuries. Police say the vehicle is missing its passenger side mirror, front fender flare, and had a damaged headlight and turn signal. Anyone with information pertaining to the hit and run is asked to contact PSP Lancaster at 717-299-7650.