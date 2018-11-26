 Skip to Content
Maryland Medical Marijuana Sales Surpassing Forecast

Greg Barton
November 26, 2018 11:34 am

BALTIMORE (AP) – Medical marijuana sales in Maryland are surpassing a previous forecast and could reach $100 million this year. Medical marijuana sales totaled $67 million for the first nine months of 2018. A market research firm predicted last year that the state’s sales in 2018 would be about $46 million. New Frontier Data Senior Economist Beau Whitney said sales could now hit $100 million in December. Maryland lawmakers have expressed concern that the state’s new medical marijuana industry could be dominated by a handful of big companies. Lawmakers approved legislation earlier this year aimed at improving diversity in the industry by increasing the number of grower licenses and licenses to process marijuana.

