PA Firearms Deer Season Begins Today

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season looks as promising as ever to the hundreds of thousands of hunters awaiting its start today. Deer hunters have seen the statewide buck harvest increase over each of the past three years, and more than a million whitetails have been taken by hunters over the same period. Pennsylvania’s firearms season draws the biggest crowd and consequently has been the state’s principal deer-management tool for more than a century. In many rural areas, the opener is equivalent to a holiday, and some schools still close their doors to allow students and teachers to hunt. About 45% of the season’s buck harvest was taken on the opener last year. 163,750 bucks were taken by hunters last year, making it the second-largest buck harvest in Pennsylvania. Hunters statewide must wear at all times a minimum of 250 square inches of fluorescent orange material on their head, chest, and back combined. An orange hat and vest will satisfy the requirement. Non-hunters who might be afield during the deer season and other hunting seasons are asked to consider wearing orange, as well.