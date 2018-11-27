Sentencing In Lancaster County Human Trafficking Case

LANCASTER – A New Jersey man will serve up to 36 years in prison for a human-trafficking ring he operated in Lancaster County, enticing the victims with drugs and only a small fraction of the profits. 37-year-old Dominic Roach was convicted of all counts during what was the first trafficking trial in Lancaster County history. Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro sentenced Roach to 18 to 36 years regarding the 18 charges filed by East Lampeter Township Police. Roach spent more than $26,000 on hotels, most on and around Lincoln Highway East. A jury determined Roach trafficked the women from New Jersey to Lancaster County and profited monetarily. Roach also provided the two victims with controlled substances and a portion of the profits so they would continue working for him. While ordering sentence, Judge Totaro said he considered Roach’s extensive criminal history, calling him a danger to society.