U.S. Women’s Open Coming Back To Lancaster County

LANCASTER – Lancaster Country Club has been selected by the USGA as the host site for the 79th U.S. Women’s Open in 2024. The championship, considered the ultimate test in women’s golf, will be held May 27-June 2. The 2024 U.S. Women’s Open will be the second USGA championship at Lancaster Country Club. In Gee Chun of Korea edged fellow Korean Amy Yang by one stroke to win the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open held in Lancaster, her first of two career major championships. The championship set records for U.S. Women’s Open entries and attendance. USGA CEO Mike Davis said the golf course is one of the best in the United States and the community’s support for golf is record-setting. He added, “We can’t wait to return to crown the 79th U.S. Women’s Open champion.”