DA’s Office To Ask Judge To Send Ex-Attorney General To Jail

NORRISTOWN (AP) – Prosecutors plan to move quickly to ask a suburban Philadelphia county judge to revoke former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane’s bail so she will begin serving a perjury sentence. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office expects to file a request this morning that would send the 52-year-old Kane to jail for 10 to 23 months. Kane, a Scranton Democrat, has been free for the more than two years since she was convicted and sentenced for leaking grand jury information and lying about it. She’s been out on $75,000 bail since her October 2016 sentencing on two counts of felony perjury and seven misdemeanors, including obstruction and conspiracy.