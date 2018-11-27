PA Attorney General Files Amicus Brief To Block Whitaker Appointment

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro, together with Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, filed an amicus brief on behalf of a coalition of 15 Attorneys General to challenge the Trump Administration’s appointment of Matthew Whitaker as Acting U.S. Attorney General. The brief filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland in Baltimore supports Maryland’s motion for a preliminary injunction to stop Whitaker from exercising the authority of the U.S. Attorney General or to substitute Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as a defendant in an ongoing lawsuit between Maryland and the federal government. According to the brief, the states have concluded that Whitaker’s appointment is unlawful, ignores long-established vacancy succession statutes, and is in clear violation of Congress’ controlling statutory designation of the Deputy Attorney General as the Acting Attorney General.