PA Hunters Get More Than 2,400 Bears This Year

HARRISBURG – The PA Game Commission says preliminary figures indicate hunters killed over 2,400 bears across the state this year. The rifle season harvest, a five-day period which ended last week, resulted in 2,001 black bears killed. This brings the number of bears killed this year up to 2,421 – including early season, archery, and extended season. The largest bear gotten this year was 780 pounds in Forest County. The top two counties for bears killed were Clinton and Lycoming Counties.