Pedestrian Hit & Run Investigation In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Authorities are investigating a pedestrian hit and run in Harrisburg. On Monday, Nov. 26 at 5:06 p.m., police responded to the area of S. 3rd and Chestnut Streets for a report of a woman struck. Officers arrived and found a 51-year-old female lying unresponsive with traumatic injuries. The woman was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is not yet known. During their investigation, police determined that the woman was crossing S. 3rd Street when the pedestrian crossing light indicated that she could. A vehicle traveling eastbound failed to stop at the red light striking the woman. The vehicle fled east on the Mulberry Street Bridge. Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.