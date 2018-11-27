 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW12:30 PM - 12:56 PMDR. JAMES DOBSON'S FAMILY TALK
listen live
Home

Pedestrian Hit & Run Investigation In Harrisburg

/ WDAC
Greg Barton
November 27, 2018 11:52 am

HARRISBURG – Authorities are investigating a pedestrian hit and run in Harrisburg. On Monday, Nov. 26 at 5:06 p.m., police responded to the area of S. 3rd and Chestnut Streets for a report of a woman struck. Officers arrived and found a 51-year-old female lying unresponsive with traumatic injuries. The woman was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is not yet known. During their investigation, police determined that the woman was crossing S. 3rd Street when the pedestrian crossing light indicated that she could. A vehicle traveling eastbound failed to stop at the red light striking the woman. The vehicle fled east on the Mulberry Street Bridge. Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

Comments are closed.

Latest

More