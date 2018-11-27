Prosecutor Says Ex-attorney General Should Go To Jail Now And Judge Agrees

NORRISTOWN (AP) – Prosecutors in suburban Philadelphia have asked a judge to revoke former state Attorney General Kathleen Kane’s bail so she will begin serving a 10- to 23-month perjury sentence. The Montgomery County district attorney’s office filed a revocation request today that argues the 52-year-old Kane isn’t entitled to bail now that the state Supreme Court has declined to take up her appeal. Kane, a Democrat from Scranton, has been free for more than two years since she was sentenced for leaking grand jury information and lying about it. She’s been out on $75,000 bail since her October 2016 sentencing on two counts of felony perjury and seven misdemeanors. She resigned from office after her conviction.

A judge says Kathleen Kane must report to a suburban Philadelphia jail by Thursday morning to start serving a 10- to 23-month perjury sentence. Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy today granted a request by Montgomery County prosecutors and revoked Kane’s bail, a day after the state Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal. The judge says Kane must report by 9 a.m. Thursday to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.