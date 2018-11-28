PSP Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Results

HARRISBURG – PA State Police investigated 1,116 crashes during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday driving period from Nov. 21 through 25. The total represents a 13.8% increase compared to the 981 crashes investigated during the Thanksgiving holiday driving period in 2017. Of the crashes investigated, 80 were alcohol related, 213 people were injured, and four people were killed in four crashes. During the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday driving period, six people lost their lives in crashes investigated by State Police. Troopers made 637 DUI arrests over the period, up from 629 in 2017. They also issued 13,863 speeding citations, 1,256 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 136 citations to drivers for not securing children in safety seats. The statistics cover only those incidents investigated by PSP.