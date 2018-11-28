PA Auditor General Issues Recommendations To Curb Gun Deaths

HARRISBURG – PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale released a special report on firearm safety outlining ways in which Pennsylvania can curb deaths and injuries without changing existing laws. Input for the report came from sporting groups, safety advocates, law enforcement, medical and mental health practitioners, firearm dealers, and domestic violence prevention advocates, among others. The report recommends expanded access to mental health services and a program to encourage more gun owners to store firearms and ammunition safely. There were 1,555 firearms deaths in Pennsylvania in 2016, and nearly two-thirds of them were suicides. You can read the report by CLICKING THIS LINK.

