Share The Hope Of Jesus Christ Through Heart For Lebanon

LANCASTER – WDAC is partnering with Heart for Lebanon to help Syrian refugees fleeing from their country in the midst of war. Heart for Lebanon is reaching out to families with food, medical care, and shelter along with education for their children and leading them to experience the love of the Lord Jesus Christ. Heart for Lebanon delivers hope in the midst of despair. Every $98 donation will bring food and Christian education to 18 refugee children. Any amount you can give will go a long way to help these refugees find hope and the love of Jesus Christ. By clicking on the banner below, you can make your online tax deductible donation to meet the physical and spiritual needs of Syrian refugees. You can also call toll free, 866-940-0171.