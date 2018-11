Ex-Attorney General Must Report To Jail By Thursday Morning

NORRISTOWN (AP) – A judge says former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane must report to a suburban Philadelphia jail by tomorrow morning to start serving a 10 to 23-month perjury sentence. Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy granted a request by Montgomery County prosecutors and revoked Kane’s bail after the state Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal. Kane, a Scranton Democrat, has been free pending appeals for more than two years after she was sentenced for leaking grand jury information and lying about it. The judge says Kane must report by 9 a.m. Thursday to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. She’s been out on $75,000 bail since her October 2016 sentencing on two felony perjury counts and seven misdemeanors. She resigned after her conviction.