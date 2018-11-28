Ex-Pennsylvania AG Loses Bid To Delay Jail Term

NORRISTOWN (AP) – A county judge is rejecting former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane’s 11th hour request to delay her deadline of Thursday morning to report to jail and begin serving a sentence for perjury. Montgomery County Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy moved quickly today, denying Kane’s request for a delay shortly after it was filed. Kane had asked for a “brief extension” so she could make arrangements for her two teenage sons. The 52-year-old Scranton Democrat resigned in 2016 after being convicted of perjury, obstruction and other charges for leaking grand jury information and lying about it. She’s been out on $75,000 bail pending appeals. On Monday, the state Supreme Court declined to take up her case. She’s due to report to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility by 9 a.m. Thursday.