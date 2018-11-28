Officer Cleared In Death During Shootout At York County Motel

YORK (AP) – A police officer has been cleared in the fatal shooting of a retail theft suspect killed during a shootout at a York County motel in August. The York County District Attorney’s office found West Manchester Township Police Officer Christopher Mills was justified in using deadly force to subdue 29-year-old Logan Montgomery on Aug. 25. Mills and a Northern York Regional Police officer had gone to the Motel 6 at Arsenal Road looking for Montgomery in connection with a theft earlier in the day and encountered him in a hallway. Authorities said Montgomery pulled a gun and fired. Mills then returned fire, hitting Montgomery, who died a short time later at a hospital. The other officer did not fire a weapon and their name has not been released.