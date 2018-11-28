RRTA Bus Driver Charged In Striking Pedestrian

LANCASTER – A Red Rose Transit bus driver has been charged after striking a pedestrian at the intersection of N. Queen and Chestnut Streets in Lancaster. On November 20th around 5:15 p.m., police found a 30-year-old Lancaster woman under the right side of the bus. She suffered injuries to her head and torso and was rushed to Lancaster General Hospital. She is currently in fair condition and remains under treatment. A police investigation found that surveillance video from the bus showed at the time of the incident that the pedestrian was in the properly marked crosswalk and had the right of way to cross N. Queen from Chestnut Street. Police identified the bus driver as 57-year-old Wendy Allem, who is charged with one count of failing to obey pedestrian control signals.