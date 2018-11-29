 Skip to Content
Ex-PA Attorney General Loses Bid To Delay Jail Term

Greg Barton
November 29, 2018 06:19 am

NORRISTOWN (AP) – A judge rejected former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane’s 11th hour request to delay today’s deadline to report to jail and begin serving a sentence for perjury. Montgomery County Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy denied Kane’s request for a delay shortly after it was filed. Kane asked for a “brief extension” to make arrangements for her two teenage sons. The 52-year-old Scranton Democrat resigned in 2016 after being convicted of perjury, obstruction, and other charges for leaking grand jury information and lying about it. She’s due to report to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility by 9 a.m. today.

