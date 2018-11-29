Ex-PA Attorney General Now In Jail

EAGLEVILLE (AP) – Former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane is now behind bars after reporting to a suburban Philadelphia county jail to begin a sentence for leaking grand jury material and lying about it. Kane arrived at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility just before 8 a.m. today to begin a 10 to 23-month term for perjury, obstruction, and other counts. The 52-year-old Scranton Democrat had once been considered a rising political star in the state, but resigned after her 2016 conviction. The state Supreme Court on Nov. 26 declined to take up her appeal, leading a county judge to revoke her bail.