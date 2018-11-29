Maryland Hunters Can Get Tax Break For Donating Venison

BALTIMORE (AP) – A new law allows Maryland hunters to receive up to a $200 tax credit for donating processed venison to organizations that provide meals to those in need. The law went into effect this year and the related personal income tax credit applies to bow and arrow, muzzleloader, and firearms seasons. Hunters can receive a $50 tax credit for each of up to four antlerless deer they pay to have butchered and then donate. The butchering and processing expenses will be offset by the tax credit if the venison is donated to a group that meets the requirements. Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry is a nonprofit that uses donations and grants to pay participating butchers to prepare venison slated for donation. For more information, you can call toll free 866-438-3434 or visit www.fhfh.org.