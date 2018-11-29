Wolf Establishes Panel To Examine Redistricting Approaches

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor is setting up a commission to look for ways to improve the state’s redistricting process. Gov. Tom Wolf signed an order today to create the Pennsylvania Redistricting Reform Commission, naming as chairman David Thornburgh, who also heads the good-government watchdog Committee of Seventy. Wolf’s order says the commission will look into what other states have done, gather public comment and recommend ways to make the process fairer. Republican legislative leaders say Wolf’s commission ignores rural areas and are accusing the governor of grandstanding about redistricting. Pennsylvania will redraw congressional and state legislative district boundaries following the 2020 census.