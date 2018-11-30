Lancaster County Kidnapping Suspect In Custody

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – A suspect who was on the loose after a kidnapping and robbery in Lancaster County was apprehended. 24-year-old Jordan Yost was captured yesterday and committed to Lancaster County Prison. He was charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and other counts. Yost was one of four people charged in the crime that took place this month in Lancaster and Columbia. 32-year-old Paul Stauffer III, 30-year-old Steven Cornelius, and 27-year-old Kieffer Napolitan were captured earlier and are in prison.