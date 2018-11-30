Report Gives Possible Solutions Preventing Premature PA Nuclear Plant Closures

HARRISBURG – The PA General Assembly’s bipartisan Nuclear Energy Caucus has released a report detailing the industry’s contributions to the economy and the environment. The report, which will be transmitted to state lawmakers and the governor, includes several options for the future of the state’s challenged nuclear industry. Caucus member, Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument said PA’s nuclear industry has reached a critical moment. He said the report outlines the devastating consequences resulting from the premature closing of PA’s nuclear energy facilities. Aument acknowledged the announced premature closures of Three Mile Island in 2019 and Beaver Valley in 2021. PA’s five nuclear power plants support 16,000 jobs and provides 42% of the state’s total electricity production. You can read the full report by CLICKING HERE.

