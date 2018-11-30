GOP Criticism Of Governor’s Redistricting Reform Commission

HARRISBURG –PA House and Senate GOP leaders are critical of Gov. Tom Wolf’s Executive Order creating a state Redistricting Reform Commission. In a statement, the leaders say “with no input from the General Assembly, the Governor issued an Executive Order where he turned his back on both the state and federal constitutions and embarked on another go-it-alone strategy. The Governor has created a Commission that ignores large swaths of the Commonwealth, specifically rural communities, and charged Commission members with a responsibility that he does not have the authority to give.” They called action a distraction to the work the Legislature has been doing to examine the redistricting process in Pennsylvania. The authority to draw Congressional districts is explicitly assigned to state Legislature in the Elections Clause of the U.S. Constitution. Similarly, Pennsylvania’s Constitution provides that state legislative lines are drawn by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission. Neither constitution delegates the authority to the Governor.



