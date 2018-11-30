Commonwealth Commits To New Voting Machines & Election Audit

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Wolf Administration is settling a vote-counting lawsuit stemming from the 2016 presidential election, in part by affirming a commitment it’s made previously to push counties to buy voting systems that leave a verifiable paper trail by 2020. Paperwork filed today in Philadelphia federal court caps a lawsuit Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein filed in 2016 as she sought recounts in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Earlier this year, Gov. Wolf pushed counties to upgrade to voting machines leaving a paper trail by 2020. Most Pennsylvania voters use machines that lack an auditable paper trail. The settlement also requires counties to audit the 2022 election result before it’s certified, based on recommendations from a working group the state must assemble.