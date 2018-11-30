Former Lancaster County Tax Collector Faces Theft Charge

LANCASTER – The former elected tax collector for Denver Borough in Lancaster County is charged with theft of over $21,000 in tax payments, mostly from residents and mortgage agencies. 50-year-old Brian Weaver deposited the stolen funds in a personal account, instead of crediting them to property and business owner tax bills in 2015 and 2016. Weaver was elected to serve from 2014 to 2017. He resigned at the end of 2016. Authorities charged Weaver will two felony counts of theft and misdemeanor obstruction of the administration of government function. Weaver, with an attorney, turned himself in at District Judge Nancy Hamill’s office on Wednesday afternoon. The judge set bail at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec 12.