PennDOT Announces Replacement Of Over 500 Poor Condition Bridges

HARRISBURG – An effort to replace 558 poor-condition bridges statewide is nearly complete with 511 completed and open to traffic in the state’s public-private partnership for bridges called the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. PennDOT says the majority of the bridges are in rural communities that would have faced long detours or traffic impacts if they had to restrict or close them. There are 41 bridges under construction in the project, with all construction anticipated to finish in 2019. Due to the project, there are 819 more state-maintained bridges in good condition, the number in poor condition has dropped by 1,044, and the number in fair condition has increased by 95. The number of state-owned bridges in poor condition has dropped to fewer than 3,000 from a high of more than 6,000 in 2008. The Rapid Bridge Replacement Project originated in 2013.