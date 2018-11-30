Pennsylvania First To Get Bloomberg Funds

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – Pennsylvania will be the first state to receive funding as part of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s charity donation of $50 million to help fight the nation’s opioid epidemic. Bloomberg Philanthropies will give at least $10 million in funding to Pennsylvania to reduce opioid deaths. The Keystone State had the highest number of drug overdose deaths in 2017 among all states and twice as many as in 2014. Nearly 5,400 Pennsylvania residents died of drug overdoses in 2017. Pennsylvania’s rate of 44.3 drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents is more than double the national average. Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s confident the partnership will mark a turning point in the state’s efforts.