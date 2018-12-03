Commonwealth Flags Lowered For Former President Bush

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the Commonwealth flag on the Capitol Complex, at all Commonwealth facilities, and all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to fly at half-staff to honor President George H.W. Bush, who passed away Friday. Gov. Wolf said, “President George H.W. Bush was a kind and gentle man who dedicated his life to service and he will be greatly missed. A decorated war hero and career public servant with extensive credentials, President Bush protected and brought honor to America.” The Commonwealth flag shall be lowered until January 1, 2019. The U.S. Flag should also be lowered to half-staff for the duration due to orders from the White House.