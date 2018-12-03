Tragedy Hits Warwick School District Again

LITITZ – Another tragedy has struck the Warwick School District in Lancaster County. On Saturday, the district announced on their website that a student had suffered a medical emergency during a rehearsal at the high school. The student had been rushed to a hospital. On Sunday, they announced that “the Warwick School District family and community are deeply saddened” by the death of the student. They wrote “this is an incredibly difficult time for our community. We grieve for the loss of a young life, and our thoughts remain with the family, friends, students, staff, and community members impacted by this event.” Counseling will be available to students and staff during and after school between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. today and for as long as necessary in the days to come. The district is grateful for the continued support, love, and prayers from our community. The family and the district request privacy at this time.” This tragedy comes after an October accident that took the lives of two Warwick High School students and injured another.