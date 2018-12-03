Hanover Eagle Cam Goes Online

HANOVER – The Hanover Eagle Cam is back in operation today. HDOnTap is streaming the Hanover bald eagle nest cameras live for the fifth season so viewers will be able to watch two bald eagles during their 2019 breeding season. A second live Eagle Cam was added last year to bring a 24/7 view into the nest. The bald eagle’s history in Pennsylvania is a precarious one. Only 30 years ago, Pennsylvania had a mere three nests left in the entire state. With the help of the Canadian government and several agencies including the Pennsylvania Game Commission, bald eagle chicks were brought back to the Keystone State to reintroduce bald eagles to the Northeast. You can go to the Eagle Cam by clicking on the picture below.

.