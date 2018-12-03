Disaster Help For Area Farmers

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf notified farmland owners in Columbia, Lebanon, and York Counties that they are eligible to receive disaster relief funding from the USDA. Also eligible are the adjacent counties of Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, and Sullivan. The funding will help with losses caused by disasters that occurred during the 2018 crop year, such as excessive rain and flash flooding. It’s the result of a Secretarial disaster declaration and can include emergency loans from the federal Farm Service Agency. Eligible farmers can apply for loans for up to eight months after a Secretarial disaster declaration, and should contact their local FSA office for assistance. More information on USDA’s disaster assistance program, including county lists and maps, can be found at disaster.fsa.usda.gov.