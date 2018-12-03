Iowa Woman Extradited To Lancaster County On Debarking Charges

LANCASTER – An Iowa woman was extradited to Lancaster County where she was charged with debarking four dogs earlier this year. 55-year-old Denise Felling was arraigned at a district court in Quarryville. District Judge Stuart Mylin set bail at $75,000. A PA SPCA Officer charged Felling with debarking the four dogs: a husky, a Doberman, a beagle mix, and a Spaniel mix. Felling was arrested in Iowa last month. The manner of how she did the debarking procedures is illegal. Felling, who formerly had a veterinarian license in Iowa which was since revoked, but never obtained one in Pennsylvania, represented herself as a vet to a Lancaster County woman who owned the four dogs. The debarkings were done in Quarryville and Kinzers. Felling is charged with eight felonies – four counts apiece of aggravated animal cruelty (torture) and aggravated animal cruelty (causing serious bodily injury). Those charges became law last year as part of an overhaul to the existing animal cruelty laws in Pennsylvania. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the case.