PA Game Commission Officer Attacked

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY – State Police say two men attacked a PA Game Commission officer who was investigating a possible hunting violation. The game warden had responded to a forested area in Norwegian Township in Schuylkill County when he encountered two men on ATVs around 10 a.m. Saturday and began to question them. A physical altercation soon broke out between the three, and authorities say the warden fired one shot from his pistol during the struggle. The two men then eventually fled the area on their ATVs in the direction of Arnots Addition. One ATV was orange and black. Both ATVs were racing-type machines with loud exhausts. The suspects are described as middle-aged, approximately mid-50s, medium build, about 5’10”. Both have gray hair and facial hair. One suspect has a long goatee gathered in a ponytail with rubber bands. Anyone with information is asked to call the PA State Police, Schuylkill Haven barracks at 570-754-4600. The unidentified warden was treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.