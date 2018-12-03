Police Officer Faces Charges In Shooting Handcuffed Man

SPRING GROVE (AP) – Pennsylvania State Police officials say they have charged a police officer who says he meant to use his stun gun when he shot a handcuffed man in the leg. State police filed charges against Southwestern Regional Police Officer Stuart Harrison on Friday – six months after the shooting at a bank in Spring Grove. The York Dispatch reports the 56-year-old faces a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault. Harrison’s attorney characterized the shooting as accidental, but says he needs to review the charging documents. Southwestern Regional police say Harrison has been placed on unpaid leave until further notice. Police say Harrison wounded the 33-year-old man while attempting to arrest him.