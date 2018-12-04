Two Unique Cases In Lancaster County Need Public Help

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Lancaster County authorities are seeking the public’s help in two unique cases. At 4:08 p.m., on Saturday, November 24, a woman entered the Hobby Lobby at 2074 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township and stole almost $220.00 worth of professional-grade art markers. A picture of the marker thief can be seen below. Anyone knowing her identity is asked to call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401. The second case occurred September 18th after someone dropped off a used book titled “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” to the Manheim Township Public Library at 595 Granite Run Drive. When library staff examined the book, they found a significant amount of money located within its pages. The library turned the money over to Manheim Township Police in hopes that the owner can be located and the money returned. If it was yours, call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.