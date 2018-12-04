Climate Change Report Coming From PA Auditor General

HARRISBURG – A special report on climate change and what Pennsylvania is doing to address it will be forthcoming from PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale. DePasquale blasted the Trump Administration for trying to bury its own climate change report by releasing it over Thanksgiving weekend, after which the White House tried to cast doubt on the report’s scientific and economic conclusions. DePasquale will conduct his own hearings as part of developing the special report, which is expected to be completed by summer.