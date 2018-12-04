Chesapeake Bay Cleanup Efforts Get Funding Boost

NORFOLK, VA (AP) – Efforts to clean up the Chesapeake Bay will soon get a boost in funding after the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the Environmental Protection Agency said more than $13 million in grants are being awarded to bay restoration and conservation programs. The health of the nation’s largest estuary is improving after decades of poor health caused by pollution. But the bay still faces challenges when it comes to preventing manure and storm water from flowing into the watershed. Some of the projects supported by the grants will focus on helping farmers and towns to continue to reduce runoff.