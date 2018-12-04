Man Damages About 80 Vehicles In LGH Parking Garage

LANCASTER – Police arrested a homeless man who damaged about 80 vehicles in the parking garage of Lancaster General Hospital at 534 N. Queen Street this morning. Around 1:13 a.m. today, officers nabbed 55-year-old Jere Lyons with an extension cord that had a padlock at one end to damage vehicles parked in the garage. The damage appeared to have been done to vehicle windshields. According to security Lyons had been in the garage for about 12 minutes during the time that he damaged the vehicles. The damage estimate is about $24,000. Lyons was charged with criminal mischief, defiant trespass, and possessing instruments of crime.