PA High Court Sides With Priests In Abuse Report

HARRISBURG (AP) – The PA Supreme Court says the names of 11 Roman Catholic clergy in a grand jury report on sexual abuse of children can’t be made public. The court said releasing the information would violate the clergymen’s state constitutional right to have their reputation protected. The clergy challenged being named in the document before its August release. PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro says although he can’t release the names, the state’s bishops should. The clergy argued they had not been provided an adequate opportunity to respond to the grand jury about the allegations. They claimed the report stigmatized people who had not been convicted of crimes and contained inaccuracies. The jury found over 300 priests abused children going back 70 years, and church officials covered up abuse.